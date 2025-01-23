Oscars 2025: Full list of nominations

The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday.
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Here is the complete list:
Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best costume design
A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips
Conclave – Lisy Christl
Gladiator II – David Crossman and Janty Yates
Nosferatu – Linda Muir
Wicked – Paul Tazewell
Best original score
The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
Conclave – Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Best makeup and hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best live action short film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best adapted screenplay
A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold
Conclave – Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best documentary feature film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best documentary short film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best animated feature film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best film editing
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Dávid Jancsó
Conclave – Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling
Wicked – Myron Kerstein
Best production design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best cinematography
The Brutalist – Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume
Maria – Ed Lachman
Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
