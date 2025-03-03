AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to “honor the sex worker community,” for which she “will continue to support and be an ally.” 

She then recognized the “breathtaking work” of the other women nominated in the category. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%