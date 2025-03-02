AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Oscars 2025: Sean Baker wins best director for ‘Anora’

todayMarch 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.  

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year’s best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

“Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together,” Baker said. “And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever.”

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

“I know I will,” Baker said. “Let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

“My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%