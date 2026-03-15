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Entertainment News

Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film

todayMarch 15, 2026

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Joachim Trier accepts the best international feature film award for ‘Sentimental Value’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can now add Oscar winner to Joachim Trier’s list of accomplishments. His film Sentimental Value won best international feature film, also making history for Norway as the first Norwegian feature film to win in the category.

The film triumphed over The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirāt (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

“I’m just a film nerd from Norway,” Trier began, noting the win “means the world to me.”

“This film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it’s the opposite of what I felt with this very beautiful group behind me,” he said, surrounded by the film’s cast. “I think I make films to feel at home with people, and I really felt at home with the crew.”

Trier also thanked his “real family,” including his parents “for showing him movies,” and his wife and his kids. He shouted out his fellow nominees, before paraphrasing a quote from James Baldwin.

“All adults are responsible for all children,” Trier said. “Let’s not vote for politicians that don’t take this seriously into account.”

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Written by: ABC News

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