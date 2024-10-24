AD
Entertainment News

Out of time: ‘Back to the Future – The Musical’ closing on Broadway in January

todayOctober 24, 2024

This is heavy: Back to the Future: The Musical will officially close on Broadway on Jan. 5, 2025. 

The musical won an Olivier Award in the U.K. — where it has been playing for four years — and sold $80 million in tickets over its 18 months and over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. After it pulls up stakes on the Great White Way, it will be headed to Germany in the 2025-26 season.

Back to the Future: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Casey Likes playing Marty McFly, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

