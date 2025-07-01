Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Bob Dylan, cancels show following ‘extreme weather event’

Live Nation/Blackbird Presents

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, which features Bob Dylan as one of the headliners, has canceled its Tuesday show in El Reno, Oklahoma, due to what’s being described as “unforeseen circumstances.”

“An extreme weather event on the evening of June 29th in Ridgedale, MO at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena produced heavy rains and high winds forcing the crowd to evacuate,” reads a post on the festival’s Instagram page. It notes that “much of the Outlaw Music Festival’s equipment and artists’ instruments were damaged and waterlogged.”

The post shares that organizers aren’t sure there’s enough time to figure out whether it will be safe to use the equipment for the Oklahoma show.

“The potential damage has halted the festival production as they recover and replace what’s necessary for the tour to resume,” the post says. “The tour looks forward to resuming in Austin on July 4.”

The promoters apologized to fans for the cancellation, sharing that those with tickets will be receiving full refunds.

In addition to Nelson and Dylan, performers for this year’s Outlaw Music Festival include Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and Lucinda Williams.