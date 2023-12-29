Over 4M portable blenders recalled due to potential fire, laceration risks

AD

(NEW YORK) — Over 4 million portable blenders sold across the United States and Canada are being recalled due to potential fire and laceration risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency announced a voluntary recall Thursday of BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders after over 300 reports of incidents ranging from overheating to the blades breaking while in use.

To date, there have been nearly 50 reports of “minor burns,” one report of a “laceration injury,” and property damage totaling around $150,000 caused by the recalled blenders, according to the CPSC.

The agency said the recalled blenders have the potential to “overheat or catch fire,” adding that the “blender blades can break off” as well.

The agency is calling on consumer to stop using the recalled blenders immediately.

The recall involves around 4.8 million blenders that have numbers between 5201 and 5542 as the first four digits of the serial number, located on the bottom of the base.

The recalled blenders, which retail for $50 to $75, were sold at Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as online at BlendJet.com, between October 2020 and November 2023, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can go to BlendJet Inc.’s website to identify whether their blender is part of the recall.

The California-based company notes on its website that BlendJet 2 blenders currently for sale are “not impacted by the recall,” as the recall only impacts blenders sold through November.

According to the CPSC, in order to receive a free replacement base for a recalled blender, consumers will need to follow several steps.

“Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base,” the agency said in its recall notice.

On its website, BlendJet Inc. also offers consumers a step-by-step process for disposing of the blender base and submitting a request for a free replacement.

Only the base of recalled blenders needs to be replaced, according to the company.