Mike FM Music News

“Overjoyed” Justin Bieber chose Hailey’s nail design for baby announcement photo

todayAugust 26, 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber are settling into being parents, People reports.

A source told the publication that the couple is “overjoyed” with their new son, Jack Blues Bieber, adding, “The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too.”

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the source dishes. “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.” And according to the source, Justin is “already a great dad.”

Meanwhile, Hailey’s manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared with Vogue that the nail design the new mom showed off in the Instagram post announcing Jack’s birth was Justin’s idea.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Zola said. She described as a “more muted nudish white micro French [manicure].” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

