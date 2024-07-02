AD
Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne & Billy Morrison conquer rock radio with “Crack Cocaine” song

todayJuly 2, 2024

TLG/ZOID/Virgin Music Group

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison‘s collaborative single “Crack Cocaine” has cracked the top of rock radio.

The track, which premiered in March, has hit #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, which measures the most-played songs on rock radio each week.

“I’m overjoyed that ‘Crack Cocaine’ is number one at rock radio,” Ozzy says. “And, of course, I’m even happier for my friend Billy Morrison.”

“Crack Cocaine” appears on Morrison’s new solo album, The Morrison Project. The record also sees the Billy Idol guitarist collaborate with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Steve Vai and Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

