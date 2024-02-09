AD
Ozzy Osbourne blasts Kanye West for using “War Pigs” sample without permission

todayFebruary 9, 2024

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is distancing himself from Kanye West. The rock superstar took to social media to let fans know that he is not OK with Kanye’s use of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” at the listening party held for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures album in Chicago on February 8.

“@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘WAR PIG’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY,” Osbourne wrote.

Ozzy says Kanye still used the sample despite not getting permission — and he is not happy about it. 

Ozzy writes, “I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign are due to hold another Vultures listening party on Friday, February 9, at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. So far there’s no word on whether Kanye plans to use the sample.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

