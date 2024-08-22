AD
Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne grieves passing of dog Rocky: “I love you always”

todayAugust 22, 2024

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Ozzy Osbourne‘s dog Rocky has died.

In a Facebook post Thursday alongside a photo of him holding the Pomeranian, the metal legend writes, “Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years.”

“I’ll see you on the other side my friend,” Ozzy continues. “I love you always.”

The Black Sabbath Facebook replied with a photo of Ozzy, Rocky and guitarist Tony Iommi, adding, “Rest in Peace Rocky.”

Rocky was one of many dogs who are part of the Osbourne family. During a May episode of The Osbournes Podcast, they shared that they’d just adopted a new bulldog.

