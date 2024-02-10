Ozzy Osbourne, Sinéad O’Connor, Peter Frampton & Oasis among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Oasis and the late Sinéad O’Connor are among the nominees to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

Also on the ballot are Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang and Eric B. & Rakim.

Of the 15 nominees, 10 are being nominated for the first time: Osbourne, Frampton, Oasis, O’Connor, Foreigner, Cher, Carey, Kravitz, Sade and Kool & the Gang. Ozzy was previously inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, but is being nominated now as a solo artist.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Inductees will be announced in April, and the 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall. As with the 2023 ceremony, the 2024 festivities will stream live on Disney+. An ABC special will air at a later date.