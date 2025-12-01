Ozzy Osbourne’s chimpanzee paintings to go on display

Ozzy Osbourne Save the Chimps painting. (Credit: Save the Chimps)

Ozzy Osbourne‘s charity paintings for the organization Save the Chimps are going up for display at the Spectrum Miami art fair.

The paintings were created by the late Prince of Darkness and completed with brushstrokes from the chimp residents of the Save the Chimps sanctuary. The pieces went up for auction on July 17, just days before Ozzy’s death on July 22.

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” Ozzy said at the time. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers.”

Spectrum Miami takes place Wednesday through Sunday, coinciding with Ozzy’s birthday on Dec. 3. The fair will be offering limited-edition prints, as well as scarves and T-shirts displaying the artwork.

“Chimps are our closest relatives in the animal world, and I’m proud of Ozzy for summoning the energy to support them during his last months, despite his health challenges,” Sharon Osbourne says in a new statement. “The original paintings raised much needed funds for the sanctuary, and the prints, scarves and t-shirts will give even more fans the opportunity to help.”