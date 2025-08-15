Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown soccer team announces tribute at season-opening game

Aston Villa fans display a tifo with famous supporter Ozzy Osbourne during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa and Celtic at Villa Park, on January 29, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne‘s hometown soccer team, Aston Villa of Birmingham, England, will be honoring the late Prince of Darkness during their upcoming opening game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The game will take place Saturday at Aston Villa’s home stadium of Villa Park, which Ozzy and Black Sabbath performed at during their Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

Before the match begins, the stadium’s big screens will display a video tribute to Ozzy. Then, the players’ walkout will be soundtracked by Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning performance of “Crazy Train.”

Additionally, the stadium’s Fan Zone will feature a performance of Ozzy and Sabbath songs by Bostin Brass, which also played during Ozzy’s public funeral procession in Birmingham. Attendees will also be able to sign a book of condolences in the team store, which will later be presented to the Osbourne family.

“Aston Villa is proud to remember Ozzy Osbourne, a music legend, and his connection to our club,” the team says.

Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, just over two weeks after performing at Back to the Beginning.