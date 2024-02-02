AD
Painting created by all four Beatles members sells for over $1.7 million

todayFebruary 2, 2024

ABC

A painting created by all four members of The Beatles has sold at auction for a little over $1.7 million. 

The untitled piece of art, which has become known as Images of a Woman, was completed in 1966 by Paul McCartneyJohn LennonRingo Starr and George Harrison as they were holed up at Tokyo’s Hilton Hotel during their five-night stand at Nippon Budokan that June and July. Each Beatle painted one corner of the canvas, working their way toward the middle.

The auction took place at Christie’s on Thursday, with the auction house calling it “the only known substantial piece of art made by the four Beatles in their years together.”

And it was certainly a hot item, selling well above the initial estimate of between $400,000 and $600,000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

