Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, prior to immigration hearing, meets infant son for 1st time

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, met his infant son for the first time, prior to his immigration hearing Thursday in Louisiana.

Thursday’s hearing was attended by Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who gave birth to the couple’s son on April 21 during Khalil’s ongoing detention in Louisiana.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans ruled last month that Khalil is deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.” She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.

During Thursday’s hearing, Comans denied Khalil’s motion to terminate the case based on his allegation that his arrest and detention is illegal because he was arrested without a warrant.

The judge also declined to hear argument from Khalil’s team pertaining to the government’s allegations that Khalil lied on his application for a green card, saying the issue was “irrelevant” because she had already determined that Khalil was removable.

Judge Comans also heard Khalil’s case for asylum and for withholding of removal to either Algeria or Syria, where he a citizen of both countries. Several expert witnesses were called by Khalil’s team, including U.C. Davis historian Muriam Davis, an expert on the Middle East and North Africa, who testified to the dangers Khalil might face if deported to Algeria and Syria, due to the notoriety of the case.

“In general, his case has achieved an international prominence that would make him a target,” Davis testified.

There were also several heated exchanges between Khalil’s counsel, Marc Van Der Hout, and Judge Comans, who at one point cautioned Van Der Hout “not to argue with her.”

Van Der Hout, his voice rising, replied, “Well, I am going to argue with you.”

“And you’re going to lose,” Comans responded.

Following a break in the proceedings, additional witnesses — including possibly Khalil himself — were expected to testify.

Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations, and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.