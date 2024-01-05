AD
Entertainment News

Palm Springs Film Fest kicks off awards season with honors for ‘Flower Moon’ and more

todayJanuary 5, 2024

Getty Images

On Thursday evening, awards season got underway at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where performers and movies that will likely soon be Oscar nominees were honored.

Among those, Meryl Streep presented Maestro‘s Carey Mulligan with the International Star Award; Robert Downey Jr. handed the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award to his Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy, and Rustin‘s Colman Domingo was given the Spotlight Award by Lenny Kravitz.

Other honorees included Greta Gerwig, who was named Director of the Year in a presentation made by her Barbie stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera; Gerwig in turn presented Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell with the Chairman’s Award. The pair contributed the hit “What Was I Made For?” to the soundtrack of Gerwig’s blockbuster.

Among the night’s other trophy winners, Emma Stone was honored by her Poor Things co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and director Martin Scorsese and his Killers of the Flower Moon leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone were presented with the Vanguard Award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

