AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Pamela Anderson is a glamorous Las Vegas star in ‘The Last Showgirl’ official teaser

todayNovember 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo: Zoey Grossman

An official teaser for The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson is here.

In the new look at the Gia Coppola-directed film, Anderson is a Las Vegas showgirl who is about to deliver her final performance in the show The Razzle Dazzle, which is introduced by a character portrayed by Dave Bautista.

The actress holds back tears in one clip before she hits the stage.

“Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars,” Anderson’s character says in the teaser. “The costumes, the sets. We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas showgirl.”

“The iconic American showgirl,” she adds.

The teaser then shows clips of Anderson getting ready backstage, as well as her character about to audition for a role.

According to a synopsis for the film, Anderson plays Shelly, “a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

Also starring in the film are Jamie Lee CurtisBrenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The teaser also includes a new original song sung by Miley Cyrus called “Beautiful That Way,” which is produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Kate Gersten wrote the script for the film and Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Coppola produced.

The Last Showgirl will hit theaters nationwide on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%