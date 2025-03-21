AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum announces new dates and new name for tour

todayMarch 21, 2025

Tim Okeefe

Parker McCollum‘s tour has been rebranded.

The trek, which is now underway, was originally called the What Kinda Man tour, but it’s been renamed to the Parker McCollum Tour. According to a press release, Parker changed the name to “lean on his roots” and “reflect on the legacy he carved out for himself touring the Red Dirt Country scene in his home state of Texas.”

He’s also announced a set of new fall dates for the tour, with opening acts that include Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth and Corey Smith.  The new dates start Aug. 19 in Highland, California and are scheduled to run through Oct. 18 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Visit ParkerMcCollum.com for ticket info.

Friday night, Parker will do his third consecutive sold-out show at Rodeo Houston. His last scheduled date for 2025 is Nov. 22 at the St. Pete Country Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

