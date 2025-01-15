AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum hopes to have a ‘Handle on’ your smile with his tour

todayJanuary 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tanner Yeager

As Parker McCollum readies to kick off his What Kinda Man Tour soon, he recently shared what he hopes the fans take away from the shows.

“I just always hope that you guys go home happy, and you guys go home and feel like you got, [that] the show you saw was worth the price of admission,” Parker shares in a recent press interview.

“I think about that every night onstage. I’m always thinking about that,” the “Handle on You” singer says. “I hope that the What Kinda Man Tour is just everything you wanted it to be every night.”

Parker begins his What Kinda Man Tour Jan. 23 in Athens, Georgia. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to parkermccollum.com.

“What Kinda Man” is the lead single from Parker’s forthcoming new album, and it’s now in the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%