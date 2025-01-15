Parker McCollum hopes to have a ‘Handle on’ your smile with his tour

As Parker McCollum readies to kick off his What Kinda Man Tour soon, he recently shared what he hopes the fans take away from the shows.

“I just always hope that you guys go home happy, and you guys go home and feel like you got, [that] the show you saw was worth the price of admission,” Parker shares in a recent press interview.

“I think about that every night onstage. I’m always thinking about that,” the “Handle on You” singer says. “I hope that the What Kinda Man Tour is just everything you wanted it to be every night.”

Parker begins his What Kinda Man Tour Jan. 23 in Athens, Georgia. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to parkermccollum.com.