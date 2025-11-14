AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum packs in plenty of shows for summer 2026 & beyond

todayNovember 14, 2025

2026 Parker McCollum Tour (Live Nation)

Parker McCollum‘s mapped out what he’ll be doing for the back half of 2026.

He’ll kick off the second leg of his 2026 Parker McCollum Tour June 4 in Milwaukee, playing 30 dates and wrapping Sept. 26 in Beaumont, Texas. 

Josh Abbott Band, Gary Allan, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, William Beckmann, Laci Kaye Booth, Annie Bosko, Tyler Halverson, Vincent Mason, Max McNown, Owen Riegling, Logan Ryan Band, Aubrie Sellers, Jackson Wendell and Jake Worthington will join him at different times on the trek. 

Presales start Nov. 18, before tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 21.

The “What Kinda Man” hitmaker still has a couple shows left in 2025, including a New Year’s Eve concert at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

