AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum plans a Texas-sized show to welcome 2026

todayJuly 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Texas native Parker McCollum is planning to ring in the new year in the Lone Star State.

The “What Kinda Man” hitmaker is adding a Dec. 31 show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to his itinerary. 

“No place I’d rather bring in the New Year than on-stage in Texas!” Parker says. “Can’t wait to kick off 2026 in Fort Worth and look forward to seeing you all there.”

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve show go on sale Friday. 

Parker’s summer tour rolls on with stops in Bossier City, Louisiana, and Birmingham and Orange Beach, Alabama. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%