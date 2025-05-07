AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum releases new song, ‘Big Sky’

todayMay 7, 2025

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has released a new song off his upcoming self-titled album.

“Big Sky” is described as “a wanderer’s anthem about boundless freedom while still looking for something to be tethered to.” The track follows Parker’s previous releases from the album, his current hit “What Kinda Man” and “Hope That I’m Enough.”

Parker releases his fifth studio album on June 27. The singer is headlining his own Parker McCollum tour, as well as opening for George Strait on select dates this summer.

He’ll be a presenter at Thursday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

