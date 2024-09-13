AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum returns to his roots with “What Kinda Man”

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has released his new single, “What Kinda Man,” and it’s sort of a sonic homecoming for him.

“Could not be more excited to share this new music with the world, especially this new single ‘What Kinda Man.’ Lately, I’ve been coming back to this sound and the roots of where I started out,” Parker shares in his press statement. “I think this new song is my way of revisiting that and creating something that feels like home to me and my fans. I hope the world loves it.”

“What Kinda Man” is out now on digital platforms and will hit country radio on Monday.

Parker will deliver his debut television performance of “What Kinda Man” at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, which air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. 

Additionally, you can hear Parker duet with Miranda Lambert on a song called “Santa Fe” from her newly released album, Postcards From Texas

To catch Parker at an upcoming Burn It Down Tour date, visit parkermccollum.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

