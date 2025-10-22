Parker McCollum says goodbye to touring season, prepares for deer season

Parker McCollum performs at 2025 CMA Fest (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Parker McCollum‘s 2025 tour is in the books, but before he went off to enjoy some well-earned R&R, he took to Instagram to thank his fans for showing up for him.

“Fastest year of my life. First year on the road as a dad. Released my 5th studio album. Played arenas across the country,” Parker wrote. “Had some nights I wasn’t my best. Had a bunch of nights that I’m not sure my feet ever touched the floor. (Floaters as I call them. When everything is just clicking from start to finish). If you’re still reading this, thank you.”

He went to share his gratitude to fans for “showing up and singing these songs back to us,” “buying merch, waiting in line, making signs, bringing me Zyns, writing me letters, waving back to me from the crowd.”

“Every single night I got to do what I love to do with the people I love to do it with,” he concluded. “This year was nothing short of magical and none of it is possible without all of you.”

So what’s Parker going to do now? “I’m headed to the ranch to enjoy this deer season to the fullest extent,” he reveals. “I’ll see you all in 2026! Mad love!”