Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum shares gratitude for fan battling cancer: ” It was my absolute pleasure to play for you”

todayMay 28, 2024

ABC

Undergoing chemotherapy and attending a concert is no easy feat, and Parker McCollum knows that. That’s why when a fan reached out to him on social platform X on behalf of her friend who has cancer, he responded.

“@ParkerMcCollum You left the 3 of us speechless with your kindness & words of encouragement for my friend Jill! The memories you’ve given us are priceless!” a fan told Parker, attaching a photo collage of their concert night, which featured Parker’s set list and a sign that read “CHEMO ONE DAY, PARKER, COREY, AND GEORGE THE NEXT” with #KICKINGCANCERSASS.

Noticing the fan’s strength and dedication to his music, Parker replied, “Going through chemo and still found the strength to come out to a show and stand all night front row in the pit. It was my absolute pleasure to play for you last night. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. God Bless you!”

For tickets to Parker’s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, visit his website.

On June 7, Parker will take Nashville’s Nissan Stadium stage to perform at CMA Fest. The lineup includes Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi. For tickets, head to cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

