Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum + wife Hallie expecting first child

todayFebruary 8, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, who announced they’re expecting their first child.

The news arrived Wednesday via a collaborative post on Hallie’s Instagram.

“God’s little blessing. We love you so much already, Baby M!” Hallie captioned her post, which featured a photo of the couple sharing a kiss against a scenic beachside backdrop.

“Wow! Awesome news! So happy to hear about this! I love you babe! Congrats!” Parker wrote in jest in the comments.

The “Pretty Heart” singer also shared his excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “I’m gone be a daddy! Baby M coming later this year! Such a huge blessing from God!”

Parker and Hallie got married in March 2022 in Tomball, Texas, after an eight-monthlong engagement.

The Texas native is currently on his Burn It Down Tour, with upcoming stops in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Dayton, Ohio; and St. Louis, Missouri, on February 8, 9 and 10, respectively.

Parker’s current single, “Burn It Down,” is approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

