Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum will be keeping the roads hot even in cold weather

todaySeptember 19, 2025

Parker McCollum’s 2026 Tour (Emporium Presents)

Parker McCollum isn’t taking many days off between the end of his 2025 tour and the beginning of his 2026 one.

He’s just unveiled a new 14-date run that kicks off Jan. 23 in El Paso and wraps March 28 in St. Augustine, Florida. Presales start Sept. 23 before tickets become available to the public on Sept. 26. 

Up-and-coming artists Max McNown, Jake Worthington, William Beckmann, Jackson Wendall, Tyler Halverson and Laci Kaye Booth will all be part of the tour.

Parker’s 2025 dates wrap with a special show on New Year’s Eve at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

