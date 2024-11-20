Parker McCollum’s thankful for his CMA Song of the Year nod: ‘That’s as good as it gets’

Parker McCollum‘s not just a singer, he’s a songwriter and prides himself in that art.

That’s why having “Burn It Down” nominated for CMA Song of the Year means a lot to him.

“That’s as good as it gets for me and that’s really the one award I think that carries a bunch of weight for me just as a songwriter, because it is about the songwriting,” Parker tells ABC Audio.

“Just the nomination for me is plenty. And getting to write with [Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey from The Love Junkies] and call them, I mean, they’re basically family to me now,” shares Parker. “They come down to my house and go to the ranch in Texas and write and we’ll do that again in January.”