“Party” time: Video for Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit scores 1 billion views

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009/WireImage

Considering how long Miley Cyrus has been making music, it’s surprising she’s only had two videos that have racked up over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Her 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.” has just reached that milestone, no doubt picking up a bunch of extra views due to the Fourth of July. It joins her 2013 #1 hit “Wrecking Ball” in the Billion Views club.

“Party in the U.S.A.” was written by Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly and Jessie J and was released on Miley’s EP The Time of Our Lives. The lyrics originally reflected Jessie J’s relocation from London to Los Angeles, but after she decided not to record it, the lyrics were rewritten to be about Miley’s relocation from Nashville. It peaked at #2 and went on to be RIAA-certified 14-times Platinum, making it one of the bestselling singles of all time in the U.S.

You might be wondering how many views the video for Miley’s inescapable hit “Flowers” has. It’s under 1 billion, but it’ll get there eventually: Right now it’s around 824 million.