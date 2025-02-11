Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo announce new spring tour dates

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have announced dates for a new spring tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pair, who’ve been married since 1982, will hit the road on a 26-date trek starting April 11 in Palm Springs, California, and wrapping June 1 in Selbyville, Delaware.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at benatargiraldo.com.

The tour isn’t the only big thing happening for Benatar and Giraldo this year. They are also dropping the new children’s book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! on Sept. 9.

According to the book’s description, it’s “a lyrical read-aloud that celebrates all kinds of grandparents from all walks of life―from plumbers to yoga instructors to … rock stars!”

My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! is available for preorder now.