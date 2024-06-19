Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ farewell draws 4-year-high 11 million viewers

ABC

Pat Sajak‘s final Wheel of Fortune episode on June 7 was the show’s most-watched episode since April 2020, according to Variety.

It also grabbed more viewers than any other broadcast or cable telecast for that week, excluding sports.

Sajak, 77, announced in June 2023 that the show’s 41st season would be his last.

Sajak concluded his 41-season run with a direct-to-camera address at the end of his final Wheel of Fortune episode, calling it “an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

“I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game,” he continued. “But gradually it became … a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.”

“What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he concluded.

Ryan Seacrest joins co-host Vanna White for Wheel of Fortune‘s 42nd season, kicking off this fall.