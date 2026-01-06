AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen represent the X-Men in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

todayJanuary 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The X-Men take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Patrick Stewart back as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

The trailer, which runs a little over a minute, finds the pair reuniting over a game of chess.

“Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'” McKellen’s Magneto says in the teaser.

We then see James Marsden in character as Cyclops. He tears off his visor and unleashes a powerful red beam from his eyes.

Stewart, McKellen and Marsden first appeared together in these roles in the 2000 film X-Men

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, “Who will you be… When you close your eyes… #FearDoom.”

This is the third teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as one that focused on Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%