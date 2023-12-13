AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Patti Smith released from hospital, cancels remaining Italian tour

todayDecember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Patti Smith has been released from an Italian hospital, where she was taken after suddenly falling ill on Tuesday, December 12. She was supposed to headline a show in Bologna that night, but it was canceled.

The Italian outlet TGcom24 reports the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was released from Maggiore Hospital after a day of observation, but has been advised to rest. Because of that, she’s been forced to cancel her remaining commitments in Italy, including a concert Thursday, December 14, in Venice. The shows in Bologna and Venice were the final two dates of Patti’s eight-show tour of Italy.

She was also supposed to attend a book signing in Milan on Friday, December 15, but that too has been canceled. 

Patti has three U.S. dates coming up: December 26 in Chicago, and December 29 and 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%