Paul McCartney and Paul Simon to appear on ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

NBC Universal

Paul McCartney and Paul Simon are both set to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live three-hour show airing Feb. 16 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

The telecast, from Studio 8H in New York’s Rockefeller Center, will also feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

More artists are expected to be added.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is one of many programs celebrating half a century of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, featuring performances by Bonnie Raitt, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, David Byrne, DEVO, The B-52’s, Jack White and more, will stream live on Peacock on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Plus the docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and documentary Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock.