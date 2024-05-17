Paul McCartney becomes the first UK musician crowned a billionaire

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Sir Paul McCartney has once again made The Sunday Times’ Rich List — and passed a new milestone in the process.

McCartney is one of 350 individuals and families to make the list, and this year he became the first U.K. musician to be crowned a billionaire.

Paul and his wife, Nancy Shevell, rank at #165 on the Rich List with a wealth of 1 billion pounds, which equates to more than $1.27 million in the U.S. Their income comes from Paul’s touring, his back catalog and more, as well as Nancy’s family money.

McCartney isn’t the only artist on the Rich List, though. Elton John lands at #291, with a wealth of almost $600 million. So are members of The Rolling Stones, with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards both at #316, with earnings of more than $527 million.