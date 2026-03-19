Paul McCartney featured in latest episode of Audible’s ‘Words + Music’

Artwork for Paul McCartney’s ‘Words + Music’ episode, ‘The Man on the Run (courtesy of Audible)

Paul McCartney is the latest artist to take part in Audible’s Words + Music series.

The latest episode, The Man on The Run, expands on the recent McCartney documentary Man on the Run, which covers his post-Beatles career, including the formation of Wings. The Audible episode is centered around interviews between McCartney and the film’s director, Morgan Neville. It also features musical performances.

“I don’t normally spend a lot of time looking back but I was flattered when Morgan said he was interested in this period,” says McCartney. “The first bit of Wings was quite hard work and not very rewarding, but eventually we got some songs under our belts that were hits.”

He adds, “Morgan got me to think about stuff I hadn’t thought about for a long time. He was asking all the right questions and I was happy to be transported back.”

In a clip posted on Instagram, McCartney talks about rekindling his relationship with John Lennon following the breakup of The Beatles, noting they started talking again after Lennon welcomed son Sean Lennon, with the conversations centered around every day things like kids and even baking bread.

“The things that we had in common were just ordinary, little domestic things,” McCartney says. “So, somehow that was peaceful. It was nice that we had that in common. And we weren’t fighting anymore.”

The three-hour The Man on the Run installment is available now. The Man on the Run documentary is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Previous installments of the Words + Music series featured such artists as James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette and Sting.