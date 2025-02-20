Paul McCartney looks back on ‘fabulous week’ in New York

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Paul McCartney is reminiscing about his busy time in New York.

The Beatles legend headlined three intimate club shows at the Bowery Ballroom, Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, then closed SNL50: The Anniversary Special Sunday night. He just posted a carousel of photos from both on Instagram.

“We had a fabulous week in New York with three small gigs leading to the 50th anniversary show of @nbcsnl,” McCartney writes. “It is always exciting to play at small venues it reminds me of when we began in places like the Cavern and Hamburg. The three gigs we played at @boweryballroom were fabulous.”

He adds, “We really enjoyed playing to the young, enthusiastic audience and the atmosphere was intimate and electric!”

The three shows had McCartney playing a mixture of Beatles, Wings and solo material. At SNL:50 he ended the show with the Abbey Road side two medley that includes “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End.”