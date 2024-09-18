Paul McCartney makes surprise appearance at Deon Cole’s comedy set

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles Tuesday night, turning up during a standup set by comedian Deon Cole.

TMZ reports that it happened at the Hollywood Improv, with Cole sharing video from the appearance on social media. He captioned the clip, “My friend Paul came to watch me work on new material last night. We had a blast,” then plugged his new Netflix special, Ok, Mister.

In the video, Cole is heard saying, “I got high with my friend tonight,” and then McCartney walks to the stage. Cole then joked about the “good s***” McCartney had, at which point the rocker says, “Don’t blame me.”

After complaining to the audience that they weren’t giving him any love, Cole thanked McCartney for coming out, with the Beatle noting, “I’ve just been enjoying seeing you working through this material, and you’re right some of it bombed.”