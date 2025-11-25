AD
Paul McCartney meets Sabrina Carpenter during Got Back tour

todayNovember 25, 2025

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his ‘Got Back’ world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour has attracted some celebrity fans.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared photos on Instagram from recent tour stops in San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta and Nashville, with pop star Sabrina Carpenter making a cameo in one of the photos. She even commented on the post, “best show ever,” with three heart emojis.

According to the McCartney tour blog on his website, Carpenter attended the rocker’s show in Nashville on Nov. 6. And she wasn’t the only celeb in attendance, with the blog noting that former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick MarsKacey MusgravesRobyn Hitchcock and Wilco’s Pat Sansone were spotted at the show.

McCartney kicked off this leg of his Got Back tour back in September. He’s set to wrap the tour on Tuesday with his second night at Chicago’s United Center.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

