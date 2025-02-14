AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Paul Simon confirmed as performers on ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

todayFebruary 14, 2025

NBC Universal

NBC has confirmed that Paul McCartney and Paul Simon will perform on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live three-hour show airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

The pair had previously been announced as participants on the Saturday Night Live celebration, but a new post on Instagram now lists them as performers, along with Miley Cyrus, Alabama ShakesBrittany Howard, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Wayne and The Roots.

The telecast, from Studio 8H in New York’s Rockefeller Center, will also feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

Written by: ABC News

