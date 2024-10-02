AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney plays final Beatles tune, “Now and Then,” for the first time at tour kickoff

todayOctober 2, 2024

DANTE FERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, and treated fans to the live debut of the latest tune from The Beatles, “Now and Then.”

According to setlist.fm, McCartney broke out the tune about halfway through his set. Fan-shot footage reveals that as he played, the video for the song, which featured archival footage of The Beatles, was projected on the screen behind him.

Released in November, “Now and Then,” featured vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with new recordings from McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the ’90s during the sessions for their Anthology series. The song, said to be the final Beatles tune, debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at #1 in the U.K.

As for the rest of the show, McCartney opened with The Beatles’ classic “A Hard Day’s Night” and played such classic tunes as “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Love Me Do,” “Jet,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird” and “I’ve Got A Feeling,” which was a duet with video of Lennon. 

Next up, McCartney brings his Got Back tour to Buenos Aires on Oct. 5. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

