    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney plays ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the first time since 2018

todayDecember 16, 2024

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney is getting into the holiday spirit.

The Beatles legend is currently on the U.K. leg of his Got Back tour, and while playing in Manchester he broke out his holiday tune “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Performing in front of a holiday-themed backdrop, McCartney performed the song for the first time since 2018 at the Co-Op Live on Saturday, where, according to Rolling Stone, he was joined by children from the You Should Be Dancing Theatre Academy. He then performed the song again during his Saturday night show.

McCartney shared photos of the concert, and the holiday-themed performance, on Instagram, writing, “Simply having a Wonderful Christmastime in Manchester! We’ve been travelling around the world and here we are up north again. It’s good to be back! 

And McCartney has a few more opportunities to sing the song before Christmas. He is set to wrap the tour with two nights at the O2 in London, Wednesday and Thursday.

Released in 1979, “Wonderful Christmastime” was recorded during the sessions for McCartney’s solo album McCartney II. The song peaked at #26 in the U.S. and was a top-10 hit in the U.K., Germany and other countries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

