AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney talks Wings’ ‘Venus and Mars’ ahead of 50th anniversary reissue

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
MPL/UMe

Paul McCartney’s band Wings is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Venus and Mars, with a new reissue, and now McCartney is reminiscing about the record.

In a Q&A posted to his website, McCartney shares that they initially titled the album after a song on the record, but it soon took on a different meaning.

“We only meant the planets, but then we had a great party on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, and somebody said, ‘Oh, hi Venus! Hi Mars!’ to Linda and me,” he says, referring to his late wife, Linda McCartney. “So, it was a great observation from them: Venus is the female; Mars is the male. It made a lot of sense, really.”

“But to us it was just the planets, and the song is just about a kind of space cadet,” he continues. “There were loads of people at the time who were very ‘spacey’.”

The album was recorded in New Orleans, and McCartney says he chose to make it somewhere other than London because it was around that time it became “a little bit of a fashion” for artists to record outside of their home city.

“I was choosing somewhere where I liked the local music,” he says. “It’s a very musical city, so we were really trying to soak up an atmosphere. … We were just enjoying the buzz of being in a great place.”

The new half-speed master reissue of Venus and Mars will be released March 21. The album will also get its first-ever Dolby Atmos release, with Giles Martin and Steve Orchard behind the new mix.

Venus and Mars (50th Anniversary) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%