Paul McCartney to play intimate Santa Barbara Bowl ahead of tour kickoff

Paul McCartney Santa Barbara show artwork/(Courtesy of Paul McCartney)

Paul McCartney is getting ready to kick off a North American leg of his Got Back tour, but before that happens, he’s going to be treating fans in California to a much more intimate show.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’ll headline a one-night-only show on Sept. 26 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The show will be a phone-free event and all those attending will have to lock their phones in secured Yondr pouches.

In order to nab tickets, folks must register ahead of time starting Monday at 8 a.m. local time at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com. Registration will be open until Tuesday at 10 p.m. local time.

McCartney’s North American Got Back tour, which will have him playing stadiums and arenas, kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. It wraps with two shows in Chicago, Nov. 24 and 25. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.