Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Toto set for Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival

todayJune 20, 2024

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Paul McCartney and Toto are among the artists set to play Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival, happening Nov. 15-17.

McCartney is set to headline the closing day of the festival, just days after the Mexico City stop of his Got Back tour, which is happening Nov. 12.

Toto will play opening night, just ahead of headliners Green Day, with pop star Shawn Mendes headlining Saturday.

Other acts playing the festival include Iggy Pop, Beck, New Order, Queens of the Stone Age and St. Vincent.

Tickets go on sale June 25 at 2 p.m. A complete lineup and ticket information can be found at coronacapital.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

