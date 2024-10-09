AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono and more mark John Lennon’s 84th birthday

todayOctober 9, 2024

Background
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Wednesday would have been John Lennon’s 84th birthday and Paul McCartney took to social media to pay tribute to his friend and former Beatles bandmate.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of him performing with video of Lennon in the background, McCartney wrote, “Happy Birthday John. Thanks for being there.” 

Meanwhile, Yoko Ono’s X account shared a picture of John and a young Sean Lennon blowing out candles on a birthday cake, wishing them both a happy birthday. Sean was also born Oct. 9, but in 1975.

And official Beatles social media accounts shared some drawings of Lennon, writing, “This year, we’re celebrating with some beautiful images fans from around the world have created of John. Thank you to all the contributors who kindly allowed us to share their art.”

Meanwhile, the Imagine Peace Tower in Reykjavik, Iceland, will mark the late rocker’s birthday by lighting the tower for the 18th time. The lighting will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with the song “Imagine” playing as soon as the tower is lit.

In addition, nine reimagined Meditation Mixes of Lennon’s classic track “Mind Games” have been released to digital outlets in honor of Lennon’s birthday. They will also be available as a limited-edition three-LP crystal clear vinyl set on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

