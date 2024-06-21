Paul McCartney’s ‘Eyes of the Storm’ photo exhibit coming to Osaka, Japan

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney’s photo exhibit has found its next location.

The rocker just announced that Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm will debut at Knowledge Capitol Event Lab in Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 12 and run through Jan. 5.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit first debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery before moving to Virginia’s Chrysler Museum of Art. It is currently running at New York’s Brooklyn Museum until Aug. 18. It is also set to run at the Portland Art Museum from Sept. 14 to Jan. 19.