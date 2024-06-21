AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney’s ‘Eyes of the Storm’ photo exhibit coming to Osaka, Japan

todayJune 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney’s photo exhibit has found its next location.

The rocker just announced that Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Stormwill debut at Knowledge Capitol Event Lab in Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 12 and run through Jan. 5. 

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit first debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery before moving to Virginia’s Chrysler Museum of Art. It is currently running at New York’s Brooklyn Museum until Aug. 18. It is also set to run at the Portland Art Museum from Sept. 14 to Jan. 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%