Paul McCartney’s ‘Eyes of the Storm’ photo exhibit coming to Portland this fall

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit is hitting another U.S. city this year.

It was just announced that Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm will debut at the Portland Art Museum on September 14 and run until January 19.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars.

The exhibit first debuted in June at London’s National Portrait Gallery and is currently at Virginia’s Chrysler Museum of Art, where it is set to run until April 7. It will then move to New York’s Brooklyn Museum from May 3- August 18.

Tickets for the Portland Art Museum run are on sale now.