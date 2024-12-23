AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney's New Years resolution: 'Finish an album!'

December 23, 2024

Looks like we may be getting some new music from Paul McCartney next year.

The legendary Beatle, who recently wrapped the 2024 leg of his Got Back tour, answered some questions from fans on his website, and revealed he’s planning to get back in the studio.

When asked if he has any resolutions for 2025, McCartney shared, “Here’s one: finish an album!”

“I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour,” he explained. “So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!’”

McCartney released his last album of new material, McCartney III, in 2020.

But for now, McCartney says his main plan to enjoy some down time. 

Asked about his plans for the holiday season, McCartney shared that he’s looking forward to “a well-deserved rest.”

“It’s Christmas, so it’s family time for me. We’ve got the decorations up already actually,” he said. “And I’m one of those guys that loves to overdo decorations, so I need a minute to sit back, relax and enjoy them. So, that’s what I’ve got to look forward to…”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

